Radio logs for July 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, July 17

1:58 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Juvenile problem.

2:50 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.

3:31 p.m. Marguerite and Seventh streets; Crash.

5:27 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Medical emergency.

5:49 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.

5:56 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Complaint.

6:19 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

6:39 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

7:08 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Arrest.

7:25 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

7:30 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Harassment.

7:52 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Missing person.

7:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic blockage.

8:19 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Subject with active warrant.

8:31 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Credit card fraud.

8:54 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problem.

10:23 p.m. 1600 block of Parlange Street; Animal complaint.

10:25 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.

10:29 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:30 p.m. Morgan City High School; Suspicious person.

10:39 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Frequent patrols.

10:41 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Removal of subject.

11:01 p.m. La. 182 Bridge; Intoxicated subject.

11:28 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Frequent patrols.

11:46 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:37 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Open door.

2:47 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.