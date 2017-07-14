Radio Logs for July 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, July 13

6:15 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

9:05 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:15 a.m. 200 block of Aycock Street; Vehicle accident.

10:12 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Animal complaint.

10:17 a.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Theft.

10:55 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

11:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.

11:53 a.m. Sixth Street; Complaint.

12:04 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Criminal trespassing.

12:26 p.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle accident.

12:43 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Reckless driver.

1:12 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Com-plaint.

1:48 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

2:15 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

2:45 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

3:36 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.

4:18 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Fire.

7:11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

7:13 p.m. Leona Street; Arrest.

7:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Civil matter.

7:36 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

8:16 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:32 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:46 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

9:05 p.m. General McArthur street; Arrest.

9:12 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.

9:51 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:04 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:07 a.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Disturb-ance.

12:25 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Welfare concern.

1:12 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Ar-rest.

1:13 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

1:20 a.m. Ditch Avenue and Ninth Street; Traffic stop/arrest.

3:08 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.