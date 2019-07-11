Radio logs for July 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, July 10

10:28 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Threats.

11:00 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

12:10 p.m. David Drive and Victor II Boulevard; Rocks.

12:55 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

2:15 p.m. 900 block of Hickory Street; Speak with officer.

3:05 p.m. 1000 block of First Street; Suspicious vehicle.

3:09 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

4:30 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

10:31 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

Thursday, July 11

12:34 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Animal.

2:12 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; 911 hang up.