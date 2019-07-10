Radio logs for July 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, July 9

3:49 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.

7:58 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance with accident.

8:24 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.

8:51 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

8:52 p.m. 500 block of Catherine Street; Removal of subject.

9:36 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Narcotics violation.

9:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Traffic incident.

10:06 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Arrest.

1:13 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Accident.

2:46 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

2:53 a.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Stand by.

3:06 a.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.