Radio logs for Jan. 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

8:10 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Fire complaint.

9 a.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.

10:18 a.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Traffic incident.

12 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Levee Road; Traffic incident.

12:46 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil matter.

2:13 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.

3:06 p.m. U.S. 90 West near Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.

3:28 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Suspicious person.

3:52 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

3:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:13 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

5:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

6:14 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

6:56 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

6:58 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Arrest.

8:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Lost and found.

8:03 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Juvenile problem.

8:38 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Assistance.

9:27 p.m. Federal Avenue and Marshall Street; Suspicious subject.

10:38 p.m. Orange Street; Disturbance.

11:37 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

12:12 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

2 a.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious subject.