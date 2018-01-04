Radio logs for Jan. 4
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
7:26 a.m. Duke and Seventh streets; Juvenile problem.
7:54 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
8:26 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Medical.
8:29 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:54 a.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Disturbance.
10:49 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile problem.
11:06 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
11:14 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.
11:33 a.m. Aycock Street; Complaint.
12:05 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Alarm.
12:07 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Lost and found.
12:26 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
12:47 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Theft.
12:53 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.
1:05 p.m. Glenwood and Aycock streets; Arrest.
1:19 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.
2:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
3:05 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
4:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.
5:03 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.
10:09 p.m. 2300 block of Elm Street; Alarm.
10:42 p.m. Fourth and Louisiana streets; Disturbance.
Thursday, Jan. 4
12:52 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:37 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
1:43 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
2:39 a.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Suspicious person.
2:55 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
3:11 a.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Medical.