Radio logs for Jan. 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

7:26 a.m. Duke and Seventh streets; Juvenile problem.

7:54 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

8:26 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Medical.

8:29 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:54 a.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Disturbance.

10:49 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile problem.

11:06 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

11:14 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

11:33 a.m. Aycock Street; Complaint.

12:05 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Alarm.

12:07 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

12:26 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

12:47 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Theft.

12:53 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.

1:05 p.m. Glenwood and Aycock streets; Arrest.

1:19 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.

2:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3:05 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

4:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

5:03 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.

10:09 p.m. 2300 block of Elm Street; Alarm.

10:42 p.m. Fourth and Louisiana streets; Disturbance.

Thursday, Jan. 4

12:52 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:37 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

1:43 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

2:39 a.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Suspicious person.

2:55 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

3:11 a.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Medical.