Radio logs for Jan. 31
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
7:18 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
7:59 a.m. 7722 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:05 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:18 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Juvenile problem.
8:34 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Complaint.
8:48 a.m. 2000 block of Sixth Street; 911 hang up call.
8:53 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
9:05 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
9:12 a.m. 500 block of Duke Street; 911 hang up call.
9:58 a.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
10:23 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Arrest.
12:31 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
12:41 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
12:56 p.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Medical.
1:01 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
1:53 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
3:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:39 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Theft.
3:55 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
4:26 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Medical.
4:32 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
6:17 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Hang up call.
6:45 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:03 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
7:04 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
7:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:39 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Investigation.
7:47 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Communication complaint.
9:15 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:16 p.m. La. 182 and Pecos Street; Assistance.
11:49 p.m. Apple and Garber streets; Disturbance.
Thursday, Jan. 31
12:08 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Investigation.
12:14 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
1:04 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Assistance.
1:24 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.
2:42 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
3:06 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Patrol.