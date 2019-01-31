Radio logs for Jan. 31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

7:18 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

7:59 a.m. 7722 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:05 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:18 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Juvenile problem.

8:34 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Complaint.

8:48 a.m. 2000 block of Sixth Street; 911 hang up call.

8:53 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

9:05 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

9:12 a.m. 500 block of Duke Street; 911 hang up call.

9:58 a.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

10:23 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Arrest.

12:31 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

12:41 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

12:56 p.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Medical.

1:01 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

1:53 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

3:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:39 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Theft.

3:55 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

4:26 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Medical.

4:32 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

6:17 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Hang up call.

6:45 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:03 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

7:04 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

7:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:39 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Investigation.

7:47 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Communication complaint.

9:15 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:16 p.m. La. 182 and Pecos Street; Assistance.

11:49 p.m. Apple and Garber streets; Disturbance.

Thursday, Jan. 31

12:08 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Investigation.

12:14 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

1:04 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Assistance.

1:24 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.

2:42 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

3:06 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Patrol.