Radio logs for Jan. 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
5:57 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
7:30 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.
7:30 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
8:17 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:30 a.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
9:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:49 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:02 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:58 a.m. Fifth Street; Complaint.
10:58 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Arrest.
10:59 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
11:50 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
12:12 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.
12:20 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fifth Street; Complaint.
2:25 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
2:57 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:21 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Arrest.
3:30 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:41 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
3:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Hit and run.
4:13 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:53 p.m. Second Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.
8:47 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Warrants.
9:54 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Complaint.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
12:05 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:12 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.
1:51 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Welfare concern.
2:57 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Domestic disturbance.
3:15 a.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.