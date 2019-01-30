Radio logs for Jan. 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

5:57 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

7:30 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.

7:30 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

8:17 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:30 a.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

9:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:49 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:02 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:58 a.m. Fifth Street; Complaint.

10:58 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Arrest.

10:59 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:50 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

12:12 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.

12:20 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fifth Street; Complaint.

2:25 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

2:57 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:21 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Arrest.

3:30 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:41 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

3:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Hit and run.

4:13 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:53 p.m. Second Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.

8:47 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Warrants.

9:54 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Complaint.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

12:05 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:12 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.

1:51 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Welfare concern.

2:57 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Domestic disturbance.

3:15 a.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.