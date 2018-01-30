Radio logs for Jan. 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 29

9:54 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

10:15 a.m. First Street; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. 8300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.

10:44 a.m. Centerville; Warrant arrest.

11:09 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Phone harassment.

11:14 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Crash.

11:17 a.m. La. 182 bridge ; Juvenile complaint.

1:04 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.

2:42 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:30 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Battery.

3:32 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Theft.

5:32 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

6:15 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

8:14 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.

9:15 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

9:22 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Alarm.

10:55 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Domestic disturbance.

11:27 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious person.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

1:11 a.m. Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

2:28 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.