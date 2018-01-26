Radio logs for Jan. 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Jan. 25

7:45 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

8:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Lost and found.

8:23 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Assistance.

8:44 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

9:50 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Assistance.

9:53 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

9:56 a.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

10:35 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Phone harassment.

11:51 a.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.

1:13 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.

1:57 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Fight.

4:15 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Assistance.

4:52 p.m. Hickory Street; Stalled vehicle.

5:25 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Removal of subject(s).

6:19 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic complaint.

6:30 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious subject.

7:27 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Suspicious subject.

8:49 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Complaint.

9:32 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:02 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Warrant arrest.

11:07 p.m. Duke Street; Warrant arrest.

Friday, Jan. 26

1:41 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Suspicious subject.

2:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.

2:25 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

4:37 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.