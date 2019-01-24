Radio logs for Jan. 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

11:35 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Loud music.

1:19 p.m. 800 block of Martin Luther King Exit; Accident.

1:42 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Assistance.

3:20 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Phone harassment.

3:23 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Alarm.

3:40 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

4:41 p.m. Duke Street; Stalled vehicle.

7:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:21 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Utility.

7:57 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Communication complaint.

Thursday, Jan. 24

1:58 a.m. Brashear Avenue down ramp; Arrest.

4:09 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:12 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

4:47 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.