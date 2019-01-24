Radio logs for Jan. 24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
11:35 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Loud music.
1:19 p.m. 800 block of Martin Luther King Exit; Accident.
1:42 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Assistance.
3:20 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Phone harassment.
3:23 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Alarm.
3:40 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
4:41 p.m. Duke Street; Stalled vehicle.
7:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:21 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Utility.
7:57 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Communication complaint.
Thursday, Jan. 24
1:58 a.m. Brashear Avenue down ramp; Arrest.
4:09 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
4:12 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
4:47 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.