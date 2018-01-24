Radio logs for Jan. 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

6:33 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Arrest.

7:43 a.m. Brashear Avenue and La. 70; Arrest.

8:10 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

8:16 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

9:32 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:22 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

10:28 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; 911 hang up call.

10:45 a.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.

11:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:49 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:51 a.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Complaint.

11:58 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

12:01 p.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Street; Burglary.

12:24 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Telephone harassment.

12:54 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:06 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

1:24 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

1:56 p.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Assistance.

2:14 p.m. 1700 block of Elk Street; Removal of subjects.

3:43 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:44 p.m. Mallard Street; Suspicious subjects.

3:52 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Officer stand by.

3:55 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

4:03 p.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Animal complaint.

4:07 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

4:14 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Lost and found.

4:46 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

7:16 p.m. 2000 block of Maple Street; Medical.

7:23 p.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.

8:13 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

12:16 a.m. Third and Freret streets; Suspicious person.

2:52 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.