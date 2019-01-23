Radio logs for Jan. 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

7:15 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Patrol request.

10:03 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

10:03 a.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:25 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

11:18 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Arrest.

11:50 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

12:09 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Arrest.

12:27 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.

12:28 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Complaint.

1:18 p.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

1:30 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Medical.

1:47 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Stalled vehicle.

1:59 p.m. 3100 block of Susan Drive; Complaint.

2:16 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

2:33 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.

2:45 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

7:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:08 p.m. Marshall and Sixth streets; Traffic incident.

8:27 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Criminal damage.

9:11 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Assistance.

9:13 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Investigation.

9:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

10:46 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:07 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

2:07 a.m. Marguerite Street and Victor II Boulevard; Hang up call.

2:08 a.m. Grace Street, Siracusa; Assistance.

2:10 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Noise complaint.

2:28 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Traffic incident.

2:52 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

3:28 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

3:36 a.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Assistance.