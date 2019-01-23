Radio logs for Jan. 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
7:15 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Patrol request.
10:03 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.
10:03 a.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10:25 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
11:18 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Arrest.
11:50 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.
12:09 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Arrest.
12:27 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.
12:28 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Complaint.
1:18 p.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
1:30 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Medical.
1:47 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Stalled vehicle.
1:59 p.m. 3100 block of Susan Drive; Complaint.
2:16 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
2:33 p.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.
2:45 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Medical.
7:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:08 p.m. Marshall and Sixth streets; Traffic incident.
8:27 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Criminal damage.
9:11 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Assistance.
9:13 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Investigation.
9:13 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
10:46 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:07 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
2:07 a.m. Marguerite Street and Victor II Boulevard; Hang up call.
2:08 a.m. Grace Street, Siracusa; Assistance.
2:10 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Noise complaint.
2:28 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Traffic incident.
2:52 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
3:28 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
3:36 a.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Assistance.