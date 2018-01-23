Radio logs for Jan. 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 22

5:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7:17 a.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Alarm.

7:27 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

7:41 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Juvenile problem.

10:05 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Medical.

10:12 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:22 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

10:39 a.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

12:01 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Telephone harassment.

12:07 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Telephone harassment.

12:42 p.m. La. 70; Assistance.

12:59 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.

12:59 p.m. 300 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

1:42 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:36 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical.

2:58 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; 911 hang up call.

3:56 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

4:05 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

4:05 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:06 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Officer stand by.

4:51 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Theft.

5:37 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

7:25 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

7:35 p.m. 300 block of Levee Road; Unauthorized use.

9:33 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:11 p.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

1:51 a.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Theft.

2:41 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.