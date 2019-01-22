Radio logs for Jan. 22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Jan. 21
7:04 a.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Burglary.
7:31 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Open door.
7:34 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
7:52 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
8:05 a.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Lost and found.
8:25 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
8:38 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
8:45 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
10:30 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Burglary.
11:39 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
12 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Burglary.
12:02 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Theft.
12:11 p.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Burglary.
12:26 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Complaint.
1:35 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
2:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
2:07 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.
2:20 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
2:28 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Animal complaint.
2:48 p.m. 100 block of Leona Street; Complaint.
3:41 p.m. 900 block of Third Street; Complaint.
3:43 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
3:50 p.m. 500 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
4:16 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Theft.
5:54 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Civil matter.
6:10 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
6:19 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Communication complaint.
6:29 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Assistance.
7:37 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
7:46 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.
8:12 p.m. Idaho Street and Railroad Avenue; Investigation.
8:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:36 p.m. 2900 block of Sixth Street, Berwick; Assistance.
10:57 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
11:24 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
12:02 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Noise complaint.
1:15 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.