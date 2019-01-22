Radio logs for Jan. 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 21

7:04 a.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Burglary.

7:31 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Open door.

7:34 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

7:52 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

8:05 a.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Lost and found.

8:25 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

8:38 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:45 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:30 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Burglary.

11:39 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

12 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Burglary.

12:02 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

12:11 p.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Burglary.

12:26 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Complaint.

1:35 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

2:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

2:07 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

2:20 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

2:28 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Animal complaint.

2:48 p.m. 100 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

3:41 p.m. 900 block of Third Street; Complaint.

3:43 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

3:50 p.m. 500 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

4:16 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Theft.

5:54 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Civil matter.

6:10 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

6:19 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Communication complaint.

6:29 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Assistance.

7:37 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

7:46 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.

8:12 p.m. Idaho Street and Railroad Avenue; Investigation.

8:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:36 p.m. 2900 block of Sixth Street, Berwick; Assistance.

10:57 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

11:24 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:02 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Noise complaint.

1:15 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.