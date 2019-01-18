Radio logs for Jan. 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Jan. 17
7:15 a.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Burglary.
7:40 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.
8:55 a.m. Levee Road and Fig Street; Animal complaint.
10:16 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Welfare concern.
10:42 a.m. U.S. 90 East near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.
10:50 a.m. Federal Avenue down ramp; Stalled vehicle.
11:09 a.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Investigation.
11:32 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:24 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.
1:54 p.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Welfare concern.
2:12 p.m. Lakewood Drive and Marguerite Street; Assistance.
2:16 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.
3:45 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
4:34 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Hit and run.
5:42 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Juvenile problem.
6:43 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Stand by.
8:03 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
8:08 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
8:14 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenu7e; Theft.
10:38 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:52 p.m. 200 block of Arkansas Street; 911 hang up.
Friday, Jan. 18
12:15 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.