Radio logs for Jan. 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

5:49 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Medical.

7:51 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

7:53 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

7:56 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

8:01 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Complaint.

9:16 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Assistance.

9:29 a.m. Allison Street; Traffic incident.

11:06 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical.

11:20 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Suspicious subject.

11:57 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:02 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.

12:08 p.m. 3000 block of Lesley Drive; Alarm.

12:23 p.m. Walnut Drive; Suspicious subject.

12:26 p.m. Roderick Street; Suspicious subject.

12:58 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:39 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest .

2:14 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:34 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:51 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Crash.

4:31 p.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

5:31 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:03 p.m. Levee Road; Remove subject.

8:06 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Animal complaint.

8:38 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

9 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

11:07 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Suspicious subject.

Thursday, Jan. 18

4:33 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Fire.