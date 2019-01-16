Radio logs for Jan. 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
7:11 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical emergency.
8:46 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.
10:14 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
10:44 a.m. 100 block of Dugas Street; Welfare concern.
10:46 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
10:49 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Reckless driver.
11:28 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
11:48 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.
12:53 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.
1:29 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.
1:50 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
2:54 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
3:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
5:41 p.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Alarm.
11:04 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
11:45 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
11:52 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
12:16 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.