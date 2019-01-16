Radio logs for Jan. 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

7:11 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical emergency.

8:46 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.

10:14 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

10:44 a.m. 100 block of Dugas Street; Welfare concern.

10:46 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

10:49 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Reckless driver.

11:28 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

11:48 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

12:53 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

1:29 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.

1:50 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

2:54 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

3:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

5:41 p.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Alarm.

11:04 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

11:45 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

11:52 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

12:16 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.