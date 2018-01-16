Radio logs for Jan. 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 15

8:03 a.m. South Railroad Avenue; Business burglary.

8:10 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Reckless driving.

8:17 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Business burglary.

10:19 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

11:12 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Accident.

11:26 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Disturbance.

11:45 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Assistance.

11:45 a.m.2000 block of Keith Street; Accident.

2:44 p.m. Sixth Street and Sacred Heart Drive; Fight.

3:15 p.m. 100 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

4:05 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

5:52 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Disturbance.

6:36 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Suspicious activity.

7:13 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Complaint.

7:35 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Narcotics activity.

11:25 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

4:36 a.m. Seventh and Duke streets; Disturbance.