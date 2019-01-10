Radio logs for Jan. 10

Thu, 01/10/2019 - 8:45am

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

5:59 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.

10:46 a.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Theft.

11:04 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Accident.

11:53 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Officer stand by.

12:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious person.

12:44; Kidd and Dora streets; Disturbance.

2:57 p.m. Sixth and Egle streets; Loud music.

5:55 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Patrol request.

8:32 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Theft.

9:01 p.m. Oak and Birch streets; Assistance.

Thursday, Jan. 10

12:56 a.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

1:56 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.

