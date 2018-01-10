Radio logs for Jan. 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

6:25 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

7:05 a.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Assistance.

7:06 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Medical.

7:25 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Harassment.

8:46 a.m. 100 block of Third Street; Assistance.

9:34 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.

9:46 a.m. 1400 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

10:16 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious person.

10:42 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.

10:59 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Theft.

11:23 a.m. Veterans Boulevard and Fig Street; Traffic incident.

1:36 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.

2:27 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Assistance.

4:33 p.m. Greenwood and Sixth streets; Animal.

5:14 p.m. 700 block of First Street; Lost and found property.

5:31 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious subject.

6:17 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

6:37 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Arrest.

6:56 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Street; Alarm.

7:48 p.m. La. 182 and Halsey Street; Arrest.

8:31 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

10:23 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:45 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Removal of subject.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

12:34 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Arrest.