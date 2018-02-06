Radio logs for Feb. 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 5

7:10 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

9:24 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

9:45 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Assistance.

10:50 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

10:52 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

11:13 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Harassment.

11:19 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Alarm.

12:04 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

12:45 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

1 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

1:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:55 p.m. 6100 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

2:08 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

3 p.m. 2300 block of Sixth Street; Criminal damage to property.

3:16 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment.

4:38 p.m. Belanger and Second streets; Animal.

4:39 p.m. Shaw and Maple streets; Disturbance.

5:41 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

6:24 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Patrol request.

7:11 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Traffic incident.

7:16 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Complaint.

7:46 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

7:49 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

7:50 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problems.

7:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:10 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:12 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.

8:15 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

9:50 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

10:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

10:38 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Residential burglary.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

12:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

1:01 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

1:14 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:16 a.m. Marguerite and Seventh streets; Arrest.

1:54 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

4:04 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.