Radio logs for Feb. 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Feb. 5
7:10 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
9:24 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Disturbance.
9:45 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Assistance.
10:50 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Medical.
10:52 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.
11:13 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Harassment.
11:19 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Alarm.
12:04 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
12:45 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
1 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
1:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:55 p.m. 6100 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
2:08 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
3 p.m. 2300 block of Sixth Street; Criminal damage to property.
3:16 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment.
4:38 p.m. Belanger and Second streets; Animal.
4:39 p.m. Shaw and Maple streets; Disturbance.
5:41 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
6:24 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Patrol request.
7:11 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Traffic incident.
7:16 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Complaint.
7:46 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
7:49 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
7:50 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problems.
7:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:10 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:12 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.
8:15 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
9:50 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.
10:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
10:38 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Residential burglary.
Tuesday, Feb. 6
12:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
1:01 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
1:14 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:16 a.m. Marguerite and Seventh streets; Arrest.
1:54 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
4:04 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.