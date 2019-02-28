Radio logs for Feb. 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
7:01 a.m. Barrow and Third streets; Crash.
7:10 a.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Theft.
7:24 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Juvenile problem.
9:43 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Warrant.
1:03 p.m. La. 70 and Brashear Avenue; Crash.
1:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
1:29 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Burglary.
1:45 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
2:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:51 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Crash.
3:00 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Arrest.
4:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:27 p.m. 800 block of Front Street ; Alarm.
7:01 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Theft.
7:40 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:11 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street ; Remove subject.
9:36 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
11:39 p.m. 700 block of Louisiana Street; Communication complaint.
Thursday, Feb. 28
12:31 a.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction ; Stalled vehicle.
4:09 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street ; Investigation.