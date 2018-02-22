Radio logs for Feb. 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

6:05 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Alarm.

8:23 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

9:09 a.m. Lake Palourde Road and Parlange Drive; Suspicious person.

9:57 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.

10:06 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Removal of subject.

10:20 a.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Suspicious person.

11:25 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Reckless driver.

11:53 a.m. 4000 block of Chennault Street; Medical emergency.

1:03 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Suspicious vehicle.

1:31 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Simple burglary.

1:57 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Vehicle accident.

1:59 p.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.

2:10 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:22 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

2:58 p.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

3:53 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal damage to property.

6:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

7:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:22 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:24 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

7:43 p.m. 100 block of Egle Mill Lane; Burglary.

10:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

11:09 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.

Thursday, Feb. 22

12:18 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

12:39 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Suspicious subject.

3:32 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.