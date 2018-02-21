Radio logs for Feb. 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

7:02 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

8:03 a.m. Catherine Street; Complaint.

8:07 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Juvenile problems.

11:44 a.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Vehicle burglary.

11:46 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Complaint.

11:49 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Complaint.

11:51 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Criminal damage to property.

12:09 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

12:22 p.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Medical emergency.

12:26 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

2:39 p.m. Mayon Street; Vehicle accident.

3:11 p.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.

3:39 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

3:47 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Suspicious person.

4:03 p.m. Keith near Justa streets; Vehicle accident.

5:09 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

5:12 p.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

5:15 p.m. Lesley Drive; Missing juvenile.

6:09 p.m. Mount and Birch streets; Complaint.

6:39 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Patrol request.

6:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

7:43 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

8:55 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

9:13 p.m. Pecos Street; Assistance.

10 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:38 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Medical.

11:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

2:25 a.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

3:58 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

5:13 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.