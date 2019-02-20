Radio logs for Feb. 20
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
8:18 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:21 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
9:13 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
9:58 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.
10:03 a.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Street; Theft.
10:20 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Arrest.
11:07 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Removal of subject.
11:28 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
12:00 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.
12:38 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
2:50 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Complaint.
3:05 p.m. 10 block of Glenwood Street; Arrest.
3:31 p.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.
3:48 p.m. Sixth and Duke streets; Juvenile problem.
4:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:15 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Warrant.
5:25 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Assistance.
6:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
6:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
8:43 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Assistance.
9:10 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Disturbance.
10:07 p.m. Glenwood Street; Suspicious person.
10:43 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.
11:10 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assistance.
11:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
12:06 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Criminal trespassing.
1:13 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
1:26 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:46 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Arrest.