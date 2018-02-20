Radio logs for Feb. 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 19

6:27 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

6:48 a.m. Federal Avenue near Kidd Street; Vehicle accident

8:47 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.

9:40 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Juvenile problems.

11:44 a.m. Victor II Boulevard; Vehicle accident.

12:03 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up call.

12:20 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Assistance.

3:11 p.m. 800 block of Sycamore Street; Disturbance.

3:30 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.

3:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:38 p.m. Barrow Street; Complaint.

5:26 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

5:35 p.m. Oak Street; Arrest.

6:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:12 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Complaint.

8:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:22 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

9:13 p.m. Greenwood Street; Arrest.

9:13 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:25 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:33 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Assistance.

11:51 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Suspicious subject.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

3:17 a.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Open door.

5:03 a.m. Mallard Street; 911 hang up call.