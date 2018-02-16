Radio logs for Feb. 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Feb. 15
7:30 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
8:38 a.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.
9:31 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10:34 a.m. La. 182/ U.S. 90 Junction; Traffic incident.
10:45 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.
12:44 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Welfare check.
12:59 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
1:47 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
2:14 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Alarm.
2:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
3:23 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assistance.
3:56 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.
4:55 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
4:56 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Harassment.
5:53 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.
6:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
6:03 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Suspicious vehicle.
6:26 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Reckless operation.
6:43 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.
7:57 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Street; Complaint.
9:20 p.m. Village Drive; Loud music.
9:35 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.
10:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
10:45 p.m. Marshall Street; Arrest.
11:21 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
11:26 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.
11:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:57 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.