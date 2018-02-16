Radio logs for Feb. 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 15

7:30 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

8:38 a.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.

9:31 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:34 a.m. La. 182/ U.S. 90 Junction; Traffic incident.

10:45 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:44 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Welfare check.

12:59 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

1:47 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

2:14 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Alarm.

2:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

3:23 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assistance.

3:56 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.

4:55 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

4:56 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Harassment.

5:53 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

6:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

6:03 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:26 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Reckless operation.

6:43 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

7:57 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Street; Complaint.

9:20 p.m. Village Drive; Loud music.

9:35 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.

10:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

10:45 p.m. Marshall Street; Arrest.

11:21 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

11:26 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

11:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:57 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Alarm.