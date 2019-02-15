Radio logs for Feb. 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 14

7:43 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:18 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Animal complaint.

8:46 a.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Arrest.

9:48 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Stand by.

10:17 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Assistance.

10:35 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.

10:56 a.m. 900 block of Palm Drive; Assistance.

12:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Vehicle accident.

12:34 p.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.

1:03 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Arrest.

2:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

3:22 p.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.

3:56 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:29 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Assistance.

4:30 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Disturbance.

4:38 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Ida Street; Sign/Signal.

4:58 p.m. 900 block of Eighth Street; Medical.

8:42 p.m. La. 182; Suspicious subject.

9:50 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:59 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

11:25 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.

Friday, Feb. 15

12:04 a.m. Martin Luther King and Victor II boulevards; Assistance.

12:36 a.m. Cottonwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

1:25 a.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.

2:03 a.m. Egle Street; Suspicious subject.

3:32 a.m. Florida Street and Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

4:52 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Assistance.