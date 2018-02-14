Radio logs for Feb. 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 12

8:16 a.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Assistance.

9:15 a.m. Francis and Young streets; Assistance.

10:09 a.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:15 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

11:52 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

1:07 p.m. Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

2:28 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3:06 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

3:13 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Medical emergency.

3:54 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

4:49 p.m. La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

5:14 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

6:17 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

7:30 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

12:34 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Complaint.

4:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:23 a.m. Brashear Avenue near Shannon; Assistance.

8:23 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

8:32 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Vehicle accident.

10:22 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Welfare concern.

10:33 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

11:43 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Removal of subject.

1:15 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.

1:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

1:48 p.m. Leona and Sixth streets; Animal Complaint.

1:59 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Domestic disturbance.

2:13 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Complaint.

2:21 p.m. Eleventh Street and La. 182; Complaint.

3:29 p.m. Redwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

3:53 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

4:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical emergency.

5:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

5:43 p.m. Headland Street; Fight.

6:53 p.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Disturbance.

6:58 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

7:06 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Loud music.

7:28 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

7:32 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:40 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Found property.

8:29 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

10:14 p.m. Greenwood Street; Disturbance.

11:56 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

12:31 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Intoxicated subject.