Radio logs for Feb. 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 9

6:37 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Alarm.

7:59 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

8:09 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Alarm.

8:12 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

9:54 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

11:55 a.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

12:08 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

12:08 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.

2:18 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Lost and found.

3:25 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:17 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

4:37 p.m. Elm and Marguerite streets; Traffic incident.

4:49 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Lost and found.

5:03 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Traffic incident.

5:18 p.m. Orange and Garber streets; Patrol request.

5:28 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

5:55 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Lost and found.

6:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

7:22 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Loud music.

7:38 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Patrol request.

7:49 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Juvenile problem.

8:08 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

8:17 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

8:33 p.m. Marguerite Street; Lost and found.

8:36 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:41 p.m. Union Street; Arrest.

9:23 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Loud music.

9:26 p.m. Village Drive; Traffic incident.

9:52 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

10:06 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:25 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

10:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:41 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Patrol request.

11:30 p.m. Greenwood Street; Utility.

11:31 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.

11:41 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

Saturday, Feb. 10

1:23 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:10 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical.

7:46 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:59 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

8:44 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Alarm.

10:46 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

12:19 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

2:42 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.

3:06 p.m. 1700 block of Maple Street; Criminal damage to property.

3:14 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

6:24 p.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

7:34 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

8 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Shoplifter.

8:05 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Complaint.

10:48 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:54 p.m. Third and Duke streets; Arrest.

11:03 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Assistance.

Sunday, Feb. 11

12:25 a.m. Egle Street; Disturbance.

12:44 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.

1:25 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Medical..

1:41 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Complaint

2:14 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:46 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

3:07 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

4:18 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7:22 a.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Medical.

9:34 a.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Theft.

10:48 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.

12:02 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driving.

12:14 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Accident.

12:35 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

1 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.

1 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Lost and found.

4:08 p.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless driving.

4:34 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

4:44 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.

4:50 p.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Alarm.

5:05 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

5:17 p.m. Seventh and Duke streets; Suspicious vehicle.

6:05 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

6:10 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:30 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Arrest.

7:46 p.m. Park Street; Suspicious person.

8:03 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Hit and run.

8:50 p.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Telephone harassment.

9:32 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

9:41 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.

11:52 p.m. Fourth and Grove streets; Patrol request.

Monday, Feb. 12

12:24 a.m. Halsey Street; Arrest.

2:56 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Front Street; Arrest.

4:46 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Medical.