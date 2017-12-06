Radio Logs for December 5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Dec. 1
7:18 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Medical.
8:08 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
8:10 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
8:36 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
8:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:59 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
9:24 a.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.
9:29 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Theft.
9:55 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Theft.
9:58 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Assistance.
11:08 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
11:24 a.m. La. 182; Civil matter.
12:01 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
12:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
12:07 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Assistance.
12:24 p.m. Duke and Sixth streets; Animal.
3:05 p.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
4:26 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Assistance.
5:18 p.m. Ditch Avenue and Seventh Street; Arrest.
5:29 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.
5:55 p.m. 100 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
6:55 p.m. 300 block of Roderick Street; Com-plaint.
7:05 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Medical.
7:10 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Juvenile problem.
7:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:52 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile problem.
8:19 p.m. Fifth Street; Arrest.
8:25 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Telephone harassment.
8:30 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Shoplifter.
9:01 p.m. Maple and Hilda streets; Complaint.
9:11 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Assistance.
9:35 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
10:47 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:58 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
Saturday, Dec. 2
1:21 a.m. 1800 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
1:25 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
2:14 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Arrest.
2:52 a.m. Federal Avenue; Arrest.
4:47 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:14 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Animal complaint.
8:43 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
9:32 a.m. Catherine Street; Complaint.
10:55 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.
10:58 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Suspicious person.
11:07 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
2:16 p.m. Bowman and Sixth streets; Complaint.
3:28 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Vehicle accident.
4:13 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
4:54 p.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Fight.
5:29 p.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
5:46 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
6:38 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Complaint.
6:48 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Com-plaint.
7:28 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.
7:42 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
7:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.
7:49 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
8:50 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic Incident.
8:50 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.
9:39 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:34 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:59 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Welfare concern.
11:10 p.m. Bowman Street; Noise Complain,
11:12 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Com-plaint.
11:26 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
Sunday, Dec. 3
12:48 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Noise complaint.
1:51 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
8:23 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Shoplifting.
9:59 a.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
11:53 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Animal complaint.
12:53 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.
1:12 p.m. La. 182 East; Suspicious person.
2:44 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
3:09 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Fire alarm.
3:11 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
3:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
3:51 p.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.
5:17 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.
5:52 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Noise complaint.
6:22 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
9:46 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
9:53 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.
10:10 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.
11:44 p.m. McDermott and Diane drives; Com-plaint.
11:51 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Arrest.
11:55 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Fire.
Monday, Dec. 4
12:46 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
2:22 p.m. Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.
2:40 p.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Arrest.
3:56 p.m. 600 block of Everett Street; Com-plaint.
4:04 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical
5:59 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:11 a.m. Lake Palourde Drive; Animal complaint.
7:15 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.
7:19 a.m. 1000 block of Spruce Street; Animal complaint.
8:21 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
8:26 a.m. 100 block of Egle Mill Lane; Complaint.
8:51 a.m. 900 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
9:30 a.m. La. 182; Animal complaint.
10:03 a.m. Onstead Street; Complaint.
10:33 a.m. 3000 block of Francis Drive; Fire alarm.
11:44 a.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Medical.
12:03 p.m. Belanger Street; Suspicious person.
12:52 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
1:02 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
1:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:49 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Welfare concern.
2:37 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Welfare concern.
3:17 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
4:10 p.m. 1300 block of Walnut Drive; Complaint.
6:38 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.
7:51 p.m. Corner of Kidd Street and Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.
8:08 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Fight.
8:25 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Officer stand by.
8:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:46 p.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Medical emergency.
10:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Domestic disturbance.
10:27 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment.
11:03 p.m. Youngs Road; Suspicious activity.
11:20 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
11:38 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Officer stand by.