Radio Logs for December 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

7:06 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

8:20 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Domestic disturbance.

9:23 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Animal complaint.

9:56 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Assistance.

10:50 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Theft.

11:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:58 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up call.

1:06 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Alarm.

1:24 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

1:36 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Assistance.

2:32 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

3:04 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

4:25 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Medical emergency.

4:31 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

4:32 p.m. La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.

4:53 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

5:20 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

5:34 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up call.

6:17 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

6:21 p.m. La. 182; Hit and run.

6:23 p.m. 1800 block of Pine Street; Alarm.

7:30 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic complaint.

7:32 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

8:13 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Burglary.

8:49 p.m. Berwick; Warrant arrest.

10:16 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.

9:21 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Warrant arrest.

10:32 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Intoxicated subject.

11:57 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Warrant arrest.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

12:28 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

2:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:02 a.m. Fifth Street and La. 182; Traffic complaint.