Radio Logs for December 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Dec. 7

5:35 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance

8:40 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint

8:55 a.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Complaint.

9:07 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:23 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

11:34 a.m. 2300 block of Clement Street; Medical.

11:37 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

12:39 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

1:55 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Crash.

2:08 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Stand by.

3:44 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Theft.

3:51 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Disturbance.

5:33 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Com-plaint.

6:03 p.m. 2500 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

6:40 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.

6:43 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:16 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

7:40 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Complaint.

8:06 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Theft.

8:12 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.

11:48 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.

Friday, Dec. 8

1:39 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

2:52 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Crash.

6:57 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

6:57 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.

7:13 a.m. Morgan City; Traffic.

7:36 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

9:19 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Crash.

9:35 a.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Reckless driver.

10:41 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Theft.

12:26 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.

12:32 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Traffic.

12:43 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

1:44 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

2:01 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

6:13 p.m. 1300 block of Railroad Avenue; Vehicle accident.

6:20 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

7:33 p.m. Chennault near Pecos streets; Suspicious person.

7:35 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

7:42 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

7:59 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

10:22 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Drive; Medical emergency.

11:05 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.

11:16 p.m. 2200 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

Saturday, Dec. 9

12:09 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Removal of a subject.

2:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

8:56 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

9:09 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Welfare concern.

9:45 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:25 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.

11:57 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

12:35 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.

12:47 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

3:15 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

4:53 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Disturbance.

5:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

5:08 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

6:03 p.m. Everett and Fifth streets; Complaint.

6:47 p.m. Eighth Street; Complaint.

8:47 p.m. 1200 block of Grizzaffi Street; Domestic disturbance.

8:48 p.m. 1100 block of Cypress Street; Missing juvenile.

11:24 p.m. Stephensville Road; Assistance.

11:42 p.m. Leona Street near Levee Road; Suspicious person.

Sunday, Dec. 10

12:02 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious vehicle.

1:37 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

3:26 a.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Civil complaint.

3:42 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Poncio Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:21 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

4:46 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

12:45 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

1:06 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

1:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

2 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Suspicious subject.

4:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:30 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Fight.

11:28 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint,

11:23 p.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Medical emergency.

Monday, Dec. 11

2:20 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

3:26 a.m. Greenwood Street; Suspicious per-son.