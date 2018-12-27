Radio logs for Dec. 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

7:04 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

8:39 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Assistance.

10:02 a.m. 3200 block of Tammy Drive; Complaint.

10:03 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

11:01 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:09 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Theft.

1:17 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Warrant.

1:30 p.m. 800 block of Second Street; Juvenile problem.

1:40 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Lost and found.

1:48 p.m. Amber Street and Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

1:56 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.

1:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

3:28 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

3:43 p.m. La. 70 and Veterans Boulevard; Animal Complaint.

4:02 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Complaint.

4:11 p.m. 700 block of Louisiana Street; Removal of subject.

4:52 p.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Complaint.

5:46 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Harassment.

5:57 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.

6:45 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Forgery.

8:15 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:39 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Utilities.

8:55 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.

9:18 p.m. Fourth and Everett streets; Criminal damage to property.

9:39 p.m. Bush Street and Federal Avenue; Loud music.

9:49 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:03 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Removal of subject.

11:40 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Loud music.

Thursday, Dec. 27

12:05 a.m. 3200 block of Tammy Drive; Medical.

1:31 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:01 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:07 a.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Street; Medical.

4:01 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.