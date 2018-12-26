Radio logs for Dec. 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Dec. 21

6:11 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

7:50 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Hang up call.

8:06 a.m. Morgan City Jail; Arrest.

8:46 a.m. 1400 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

9:05 a.m. 100 block of First Street; Hang up call.

9:15 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

9:36 a.m. Federal Avenue and Duke Street; Stalled vehicle.

9:39 a.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Animal complaint.

9:48 a.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Vehicle accident.

9:49 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Theft.

11:11 a.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Medical.

11:19 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:49 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Animal complaint.

4:13 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

5:16 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

7:18 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:43 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Complaint.

8:05 p.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

9:37 p.m. 1700 block of Victor II Boulevard; Loud music.

9:54 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Greenwood Street; Stalled vehicle.

Saturday, Dec. 22

12:51 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

1:04 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Marguerite Street; Stalled vehicle.

3:07 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Suspicious person.

8:37 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Suspicious person.

10:54 a.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Stand by.

11:32 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

12:48 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Disturbance.

1:49 p.m. 1100 block of La. 70; Alarm.

2:29 p.m. 900 block of David Drive; Alarm.

3:01 p.m. Allison and Justa streets; Vehicle accident.

3:05 p.m. U.S. 90 East near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

3:35 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.

3:41 p.m. 700 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

4:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

4:22 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

5:12 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

5:25 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Disturbance.

6:47 a.m. Sixth and Bush streets; Animal.

7:04 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:10 p.m. Maine and Sixth streets; Disturbance.

7:18 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

8:47 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

8:58 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

9:03 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

10:48 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Officer stand by.

10:54 p.m. Leslie and McDermott drives; Loud music.

11:12 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Hit and run.

11:16 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Loud music.

11:32 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

Sunday, Dec. 23

1:08 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

2:16 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

7:16 a.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

7:20 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.

7:21 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

8:03 a.m. 1000 block of Shaw Drive; 911 hang up call.

9:24 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

9:42 a.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Arrest.

10:14 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:25 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

10:30 a.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

11:14 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

12:02 p.m. Justa Street; Complaint.

12:34 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Loud music.

2:34 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.

3:17 p.m. Apple and Orange streets; Complaint.

4:14 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

5:44 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

6:04 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

8:58 p.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Accident.

10:08 p.m. 400 block of Oregon Street; Removal of subject.

10:09 p.m. Duke and Fourth streets; Loud music.

Monday, Dec. 24

12:01 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

12:22 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.

12:55 a.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

5:48 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

7:19 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

7:46 a.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Alarm.

8:34 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Stand by.

8:52 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

10:50 a.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Medical.

10:50 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

11:50 a.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Alarm.

12:06 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Medical.

12:07 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Criminal damage to property.

12:44 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Assistance.

12:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

1:53 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

2:29 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Theft.

3:36 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Remove subject.

4:36 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Medical.

4:49 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

6:12 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Suspicious person.

6:48 p.m. Federal Avenue and Marshall Street; Arrest.

6:49 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

7:35 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Remove subject.

7:59 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Noise complaint.

8:37 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Remaining where forbidden.

10:09 p.m. Wren Street; Arrest.

11:24 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Noise complaint.

11:41 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Fireworks.

11:45 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Noise complaint.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

12:18 a.m. Everett and Sixth streets; Fireworks.

12:21 a.m. Patton and Aycock streets; Fireworks.

12:26 a.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Suspicious person.

12:38 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Noise complaint.

12:55 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

12:56 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Simple battery.

2:38 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crowd control.

3:12 a.m. 200 block of Aycock Street; Disturbance.

4:20 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

9:27 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:20 a.m. 2300 block of Elm Street; Juvenile problem.

11:44 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Theft.

12:30 p.m. Birch and Mount streets; Arrest.

2:09 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:58 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

3:33 p.m. 600 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

4 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.

4:18 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Loud music.

5:27 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.

5:56 p.m. 3000 block of Karen Drive; Loud music.

6:08 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

7:33 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Fireworks.

7:34 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Fireworks.

8:23 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

9:06 p.m. Keith and Justa streets; Assistance.

9:16 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Remaining where forbidden.

9:28 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Hit and run.

11:27 p.m. 3200 block of Tammy Drive; Communication complaint.

11:59 p.m. Marshall Street and Federal Avenue; Arrest.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

1:19 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Hang up call.

2:58 a.m. Mayon and Onstead streets; Suspicious person.

4:54 a.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.