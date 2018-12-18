Radio logs for Dec. 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Dec. 17
7:02 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.
8:04 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Accident.
9:19 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
10:45 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Civil issue.
11:18 a.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Criminal trespass.
11:33 a.m. Veterans Boulevard and La. 70; Assistance.
12:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
12:35 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
1:39 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
2:37 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
4:17 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
4:21 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
4:43 p.m. 900 block of Marshall Street; Medical.
6:23 p.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Alarm.
6:53 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.
7:14 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Building check.
7:26 p.m. Seventh and Marguerite streets; Accident.
10:55 a.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Lost/found property.
8:57 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
9:06 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Alarm.
9:09 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.
11:11 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Removal of subject.
11:35 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
12:38 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
1:22 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Reckless driver.
3:47 a.m. Everett Street and La. 182; Suspicious person.