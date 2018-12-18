Radio logs for Dec. 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 17

7:02 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.

8:04 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Accident.

9:19 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

10:45 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Civil issue.

11:18 a.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Criminal trespass.

11:33 a.m. Veterans Boulevard and La. 70; Assistance.

12:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:35 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

1:39 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

2:37 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

4:17 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

4:21 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

4:43 p.m. 900 block of Marshall Street; Medical.

6:23 p.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Alarm.

6:53 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

7:14 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

7:26 p.m. Seventh and Marguerite streets; Accident.

10:55 a.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Lost/found property.

8:57 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

9:06 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Alarm.

9:09 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.

11:11 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Removal of subject.

11:35 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

12:38 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

1:22 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Reckless driver.

3:47 a.m. Everett Street and La. 182; Suspicious person.