Radio Logs for August 31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

7:12 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:53 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

9:02 a.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Harassment.

9:34 a.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.

12:58 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

1:32 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Forgery.

2:09 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

2:27 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

2:47 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

3:21 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Disturbance.

3:27 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Animal.

3:45 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Com-plaint.

4:52 p.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

5:04 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Removal of subject.

5:22 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Com-plaint.

5:27 p.m. Sandra and Cottonwood streets; Medical.

5:41 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Crash.

6:26 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Complaint.

7:02 p.m. Martin Lu-ther King and Victor II boulevards; Traffic incident.

7:37 p.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

7:45 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:09 p.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Disturbance.

8:14 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Disturbance.

8:41 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Juvenile problem.

9:07 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.

9:43 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Removal of subject.

10:11 p.m. Halsey Street; Disturbance

Thursday, Aug. 31

12:11 a.m. Sixth Street; Complaint.

12:40 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.