Radio Logs for August 31
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
7:12 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:53 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
9:02 a.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Harassment.
9:34 a.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.
12:58 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
1:32 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Forgery.
2:09 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
2:27 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
2:47 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
3:21 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Disturbance.
3:27 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Animal.
3:45 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Com-plaint.
4:52 p.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
5:04 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Removal of subject.
5:22 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Com-plaint.
5:27 p.m. Sandra and Cottonwood streets; Medical.
5:41 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Crash.
6:26 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Complaint.
7:02 p.m. Martin Lu-ther King and Victor II boulevards; Traffic incident.
7:37 p.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
7:45 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:09 p.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Disturbance.
8:14 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Disturbance.
8:41 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Juvenile problem.
9:07 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.
9:43 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Removal of subject.
10:11 p.m. Halsey Street; Disturbance
Thursday, Aug. 31
12:11 a.m. Sixth Street; Complaint.
12:40 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.