Radio Logs for August 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

6:32 a.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.

7:27 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

7:49 a.m. 1400 block of First Street; Medical.

7:51 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.

11:49 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.

1:23 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.

1:29 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Accident.

2:03 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Disturbance.

2:48 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Suspicious person.

3:13 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

3:18 p.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Welfare check.

3:48 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Complaint.

4:09 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Unauthorized use.

4:26 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

4:19 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

4:52 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical.

5:10 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Assistance.

5:20 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Theft.

5:24 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Juvenile problem.

6:49 p.m. 1100 block of Birch Street; Theft.

7:04 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7:15 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

8:32 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

8:34 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

10:53 p.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Theft.

Thursday, Aug. 3

1:34 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

1:48 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:42 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.

3:25 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Third Street; Arrest.

4:54 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.