Radio Logs for August 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
6:32 a.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.
7:27 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
7:49 a.m. 1400 block of First Street; Medical.
7:51 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
11:49 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.
1:23 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.
1:29 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Accident.
2:03 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Disturbance.
2:48 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Suspicious person.
3:13 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
3:18 p.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Welfare check.
3:48 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
4:09 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Unauthorized use.
4:26 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
4:19 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
4:52 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical.
5:10 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Assistance.
5:20 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Theft.
5:24 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Juvenile problem.
6:49 p.m. 1100 block of Birch Street; Theft.
7:04 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
7:15 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
8:32 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:34 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
10:53 p.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Theft.
Thursday, Aug. 3
1:34 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
1:48 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:42 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.
3:25 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Third Street; Arrest.
4:54 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.