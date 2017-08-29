Radio Logs for August 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 28

8:57 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Stalled vehicle.

9:01 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

9:13 a.m. 1300 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

9:34 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.

9:39 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; 911 open line.

10:29 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Theft.

11:32 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Harassment.

11:43 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

12:51 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

1:10 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Com-plaint.

1:43 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Vehicle accident.

1:45 p.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; Alarm.

2:22 p.m. Hilda Street; Patrol request.

2:26 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Patrol request.

2:32 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Patrol request.

2:54 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.

3:46 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

4:11 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

5:30 p.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

6:37 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

6:41 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile complaint.

7:11 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Hit and run.

8:05 p.m. Bowman Street; Suspicious vehicle.

8:46 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic complaint.

9:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:39 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

10:41 p.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

5:51 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.