Radio Logs for August 28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Aug. 24

7:31 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

9:24 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile complaint.

9:49 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Warrant arrest.

11:04 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Criminal damage to property.

11:34 a.m. Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

12:02 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

1:25 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Traffic complaint.

2:04 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Traffic complaint.

2:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:38 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

3:43 p.m. U.S. 90; Crash.

4:54 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious subject.

5:17 p.m. 1000 block of Poplar Street; Juvenile complaint.

5:17 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.

5:18 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Civil matter.

5:19 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Search warrant.

5:45 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

6:45 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 open line.

6:56 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Fire alarm.

7:02 p.m. Aucoin Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

7:28 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

9:19 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.

9:51 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Assistance.

9:54 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Residence burglary.

10:16 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Loud noise.

Friday, Aug. 25

12:17 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:11 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Loud music.

2:20 a.m. 800 block of Florida Street; Complaint.

7 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

7:56 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

8:46 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Disturbance.

9:42 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Complaint.

10:34 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Harassment.

12:30 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

12:40 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.

1:25 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

3:49 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Assistance.

3:53 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Disturbance.

4:41 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

4:49 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

6:13 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

6:31 p.m. Orange Street; Complaint.

7:13 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Theft.

8:15 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.

9:04 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

9:56 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

10:16 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:24 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

11:43 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

Saturday, Aug. 26

12:37 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

1:04 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

6:55 a.m. 3100 Vine Drive; Complaint.

10:33 a.m. Chennault Street; Complaint.

11:27 a.m. La. 182 East near Hampton Inn; Stalled vehicle.

12:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

12:35 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:02 p.m. Railroad Avenue near Halsey Street; Stalled vehicle.

3:47 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 open line.

4:22 p.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Peeping Tom.

5:24 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Patrol request.

5:44 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Vehicle burglary.

7:13 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:18 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:57 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Telephone harassment.

8:11 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

8:41 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic Incident.

9:31 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.

10:18 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.

11:55 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

Sunday, Aug. 27

12:19 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

12:55 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Arrest.

2:29 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

5:47 a.m. Sixth Street; Hit and run.

9:47 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

11:25 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Battery.

11:26 a.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Disturbance.

2:12 p.m. 200 block of Poplar Street; Complaint.

2:47 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

3:16 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

3:56 p.m. Glenmont Street; Reckless driver.

7:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:16 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

9:23 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

11:28 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Monday, Aug. 28

1:18 a.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Alarm.

2:03 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.

5:12 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Complaint.