Radio Logs for August 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Aug. 24
7:31 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.
9:24 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile complaint.
9:49 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Warrant arrest.
11:04 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Criminal damage to property.
11:34 a.m. Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
12:02 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
1:25 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Traffic complaint.
2:04 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Traffic complaint.
2:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:38 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
3:43 p.m. U.S. 90; Crash.
4:54 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious subject.
5:17 p.m. 1000 block of Poplar Street; Juvenile complaint.
5:17 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.
5:18 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Civil matter.
5:19 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Search warrant.
5:45 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
6:45 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 open line.
6:56 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Fire alarm.
7:02 p.m. Aucoin Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.
7:28 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
9:19 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.
9:51 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Assistance.
9:54 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Residence burglary.
10:16 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Loud noise.
Friday, Aug. 25
12:17 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:11 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Loud music.
2:20 a.m. 800 block of Florida Street; Complaint.
7 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
7:56 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
8:46 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Disturbance.
9:42 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Complaint.
10:34 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Harassment.
12:30 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
12:40 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
1:25 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
3:49 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Assistance.
3:53 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Disturbance.
4:41 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.
4:49 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
6:13 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
6:31 p.m. Orange Street; Complaint.
7:13 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Theft.
8:15 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.
9:04 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
9:56 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
10:16 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:24 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
11:43 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
Saturday, Aug. 26
12:37 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
1:04 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
6:55 a.m. 3100 Vine Drive; Complaint.
10:33 a.m. Chennault Street; Complaint.
11:27 a.m. La. 182 East near Hampton Inn; Stalled vehicle.
12:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
12:35 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
2:02 p.m. Railroad Avenue near Halsey Street; Stalled vehicle.
3:47 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 open line.
4:22 p.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Peeping Tom.
5:24 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Patrol request.
5:44 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Vehicle burglary.
7:13 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
7:18 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
7:57 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Telephone harassment.
8:11 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
8:41 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic Incident.
9:31 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.
10:18 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.
11:55 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
Sunday, Aug. 27
12:19 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.
12:55 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Arrest.
2:29 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
5:47 a.m. Sixth Street; Hit and run.
9:47 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
11:25 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Battery.
11:26 a.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Disturbance.
2:12 p.m. 200 block of Poplar Street; Complaint.
2:47 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
3:16 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
3:56 p.m. Glenmont Street; Reckless driver.
7:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:16 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
9:23 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.
11:28 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Monday, Aug. 28
1:18 a.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Alarm.
2:03 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.
5:12 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Complaint.