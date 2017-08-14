Radio Logs for August 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Aug. 11
6:34 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
8:19 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Medical.
10:34 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.
10:59 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Medical.
12:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:23 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
12:55 p.m. 1800 block of East Garner Street; Complaint.
1:30 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
2:06 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Alarm.
2:14 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Assistance.
3:05 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:11 p.m. 1000 block of Shaw Street; Complaint.
4:37 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
6:07 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.
7:17 p.m. 1700 block of Elk Street; Complaint.
7:35 p.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Medical.
7:42 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
7:56 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Medical.
8:21 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
8:23 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Disturbance.
8:24 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
9:29 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.
9:32 p.m. Federal Avenue and Everett Street; Animal.
11:39 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
Saturday, Aug. 12
12:38 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.
12:42 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.
7:22 a.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
10:27 a.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Crash.
10:57 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.
11:39 a.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.
12:30 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:05 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.
5:13 p.m. 1600 block of Parlange Street; Animal complaint.
5:16 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Com-plaint.
6:31 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Suspicious activity.
6:58 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Officer stand by.
8:05 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Phone harassment.
8:12 p.m. 1600 block of Willow Bend Drive; Civil matter.
9:06 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
9:17 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
11:09 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
Sunday, Aug. 13
2:01 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Patrol request.
2:10 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; 911 hang up.
2:23 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
3:19 a.m. 3000 block of Lesley Drive; Complaint.
7:12 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
8:45 a.m. Maple Street; Arrest.
9:30 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Halsey Street; Animal complaint.
11:50 a.m. Morgan City; Assistance.
12:13 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
12:44 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:54 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; War-rant.
1:09 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.
1:42 p.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
1:56 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Alarm.
3:09 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Alarm.
3:10 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
3:20 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Complaint.
3:40 p.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Crash.
3:58 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
4:23 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:52 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:49 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; 911 hang up.
6:13 p.m. Federal Avenue and Barrow Street; Suspicious activity.
7:34 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Accident.
8:49 p.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Assistance.
8:51 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Loud music.
9:27 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:08 p.m. Brashear Avenue and David Drive; Accident.
10:27 p.m. Greenwood and Second streets; Suspicious activity.
11:11 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Frequent patrols.
Monday, Aug. 14
12:47 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
3:24 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.
3:26 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.