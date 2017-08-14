Radio Logs for August 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Aug. 11

6:34 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

8:19 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Medical.

10:34 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.

10:59 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Medical.

12:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:23 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

12:55 p.m. 1800 block of East Garner Street; Complaint.

1:30 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:06 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:14 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Assistance.

3:05 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:11 p.m. 1000 block of Shaw Street; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

6:07 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.

7:17 p.m. 1700 block of Elk Street; Complaint.

7:35 p.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Medical.

7:42 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

7:56 p.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Medical.

8:21 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

8:23 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Disturbance.

8:24 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

9:29 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.

9:32 p.m. Federal Avenue and Everett Street; Animal.

11:39 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

Saturday, Aug. 12

12:38 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.

12:42 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.

7:22 a.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

10:27 a.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Crash.

10:57 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.

11:39 a.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.

12:30 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:05 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.

5:13 p.m. 1600 block of Parlange Street; Animal complaint.

5:16 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Com-plaint.

6:31 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Suspicious activity.

6:58 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Officer stand by.

8:05 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Phone harassment.

8:12 p.m. 1600 block of Willow Bend Drive; Civil matter.

9:06 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:17 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

11:09 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

Sunday, Aug. 13

2:01 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Patrol request.

2:10 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; 911 hang up.

2:23 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

3:19 a.m. 3000 block of Lesley Drive; Complaint.

7:12 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

8:45 a.m. Maple Street; Arrest.

9:30 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Halsey Street; Animal complaint.

11:50 a.m. Morgan City; Assistance.

12:13 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

12:44 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:54 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; War-rant.

1:09 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.

1:42 p.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

1:56 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Alarm.

3:09 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Alarm.

3:10 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

3:20 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Complaint.

3:40 p.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Crash.

3:58 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

4:23 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

4:52 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:49 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; 911 hang up.

6:13 p.m. Federal Avenue and Barrow Street; Suspicious activity.

7:34 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Accident.

8:49 p.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Assistance.

8:51 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Loud music.

9:27 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:08 p.m. Brashear Avenue and David Drive; Accident.

10:27 p.m. Greenwood and Second streets; Suspicious activity.

11:11 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Frequent patrols.

Monday, Aug. 14

12:47 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

3:24 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Loud music.

3:26 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.