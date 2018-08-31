Radio logs for Aug. 31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Aug. 30

6:31 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Hit and run.

7:11 a.m. 1000 block of Poplar Street; Burglary.

8:08 a.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Animal complaint.

9:14 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Suspicious vehicle.

9:36 a.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Hang up call.

9:51 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Drive; Inquiry.

10:13 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Arrest.

11:18 a.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 up ramp; Signs/signal.

11:22 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Animal complaint.

11:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Inquiry.

1:20 p.m. Onstead and Second streets; Arrest.

1:54 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

2:46 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Remove subject.

2:49 p.m. Sixth and General McArthur streets; Traffic incident.

3:12 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Concerned citizen.

4:17 p.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 junction; Vehicle accident.

4:22 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

4:27 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

4:46 p.m. 700 block of Arkansas Street; Investigation.

6:34 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

6:34 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Lost and found.

6:35 p.m. First and Greenwood streets; Arrest.

6:42 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

8:44 p.m. First and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.

9:33 p.m. Front Street; Suspicious subject.

10:22 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:29 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Telephone harassment.

11:45 p.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.

Friday, Aug. 31

12:39 a.m. 3000 block of Carrol Street; Complaint.

1:45 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:53 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.