Radio logs for Aug. 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
7:47 a.m. 800 block of North Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:58 a.m. Mount Street; Arrest.
9:17 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
9:42 a.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Reckless driving.
10:04 a.m. Egle Street near Sixth Street; Found property.
10:31 a.m. La. 182 near Aycock Street; Arrest.
10:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
12:52 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Investigation.
1:09 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
1:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
1:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:14 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Hang up call.
2:20 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
3:16 p.m. Levee Road; Complaint.
3:26 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Hang up call.
4 p.m. Wren Street; Arrest.
4:25 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Noise complaint.
5:10 p.m. 3000 block of Francis Drive; Fire complaint.
6:56 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:56 p.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Traffic incident.
6:57 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.
7:03 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.
7:06 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Medical.
7:14 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
7:43 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:46 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:57 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
8:17 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Juvenile problem.
8:40 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
8:49 p.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Thursday, Aug. 30
12:17 a.m. 900 block of Third Street; Alarm.
12:22 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:03 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.