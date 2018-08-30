Radio logs for Aug. 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

7:47 a.m. 800 block of North Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:58 a.m. Mount Street; Arrest.

9:17 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

9:42 a.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Reckless driving.

10:04 a.m. Egle Street near Sixth Street; Found property.

10:31 a.m. La. 182 near Aycock Street; Arrest.

10:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

12:52 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Investigation.

1:09 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

1:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

1:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:14 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Hang up call.

2:20 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

3:16 p.m. Levee Road; Complaint.

3:26 p.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Hang up call.

4 p.m. Wren Street; Arrest.

4:25 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Noise complaint.

5:10 p.m. 3000 block of Francis Drive; Fire complaint.

6:56 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:56 p.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Traffic incident.

6:57 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

7:03 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.

7:06 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Medical.

7:14 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

7:43 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:46 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:57 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

8:17 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Juvenile problem.

8:40 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

8:49 p.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Thursday, Aug. 30

12:17 a.m. 900 block of Third Street; Alarm.

12:22 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:03 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.