Radio logs for Aug. 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Aug. 24

6:47 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street 34; Vehicle burglary.

7:50 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

8:01 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

8:10 a.m. 2900 block of Eastgate Drive; Criminal mischief.

8:42 a.m. Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard; Inquiry.

8:59 a.m. Ditch and Amelia streets; Animal complaint.

9:25 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Open door.

9:31 a.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Street; Alarm.

9:35 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

9:51 a.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

10:09 a.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:22 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:27 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

11:59 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

12:44 p.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Signs/signals.

1:05 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Investigation.

1:39 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

2:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

4:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

4:20 p.m. 600 block of Everett Street; Warrant arrest.

4:31 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

4:46 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Theft.

5:09 p.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

5:14 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Investigation.

6:37 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Stand by.

7:17 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

7:43 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

7:52 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

8:37 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.

9:04 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:24 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

9:40 p.m. 900 block of Hickory Street; Alarm.

11:27 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

Saturday, Aug. 25

12:36 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

1 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

1:33 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:39 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

1:48 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Arrest.

2 a.m. Onstead and Sixth streets; Complaint.

2:15 a.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Arrest.

3:18 a.m. Myrtle Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

3:33 a.m. Second and Greenwood streets; Complaint.

4:54 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:24 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:17 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

0:19 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

2:35 p.m. Martin Luther King upramp /U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

3:22 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Assistance.

6:35 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Juvenile problem.

7:10 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.

7:39 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Medical.

7:52 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:52 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:58 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:57 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

Sunday, Aug. 26

12:04 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

12:08 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Assistance.

12:23 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

12:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

12:39 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

1:24 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:37 a.m. Keith and Roderick streets; Suspicious subject.

8:24 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

8:49 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Medical.

9:02 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

9:04 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

10:04 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:28 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.

11:15 a.m. 1400 block of Third Street; Fire call.

11:54 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Arrest.

11:54 a.m. Old Bridge; Traffic incident.

12:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Inquiry.

1:48 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Investigation.

4:12 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

4:46 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Battery.

7:01 p.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Disturbance.

7:39 p.m. Everett and Seventh streets; Juvenile problem.

8:11 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Hickory Street; Complaint.

8:15 p.m. David Drive; Arrest.

8:41 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

8:44 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:54 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

10:13 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

Monday, Aug. 27

1:10 a.m. U.S. 90; Arrest.