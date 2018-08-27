Radio logs for Aug. 27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Aug. 24
6:47 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street 34; Vehicle burglary.
7:50 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
8:01 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
8:10 a.m. 2900 block of Eastgate Drive; Criminal mischief.
8:42 a.m. Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard; Inquiry.
8:59 a.m. Ditch and Amelia streets; Animal complaint.
9:25 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Open door.
9:31 a.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Street; Alarm.
9:35 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
9:51 a.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
10:09 a.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Suspicious vehicle.
11:22 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:27 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
11:59 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
12:44 p.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Signs/signals.
1:05 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Investigation.
1:39 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
2:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
4:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.
4:20 p.m. 600 block of Everett Street; Warrant arrest.
4:31 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
4:46 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Theft.
5:09 p.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle.
5:14 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Investigation.
6:37 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Stand by.
7:17 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
7:43 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
7:52 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
8:37 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.
9:04 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:24 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
9:40 p.m. 900 block of Hickory Street; Alarm.
11:27 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
Saturday, Aug. 25
12:36 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
1 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
1:33 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:39 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
1:48 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Arrest.
2 a.m. Onstead and Sixth streets; Complaint.
2:15 a.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Arrest.
3:18 a.m. Myrtle Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
3:33 a.m. Second and Greenwood streets; Complaint.
4:54 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:24 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:17 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.
0:19 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
2:35 p.m. Martin Luther King upramp /U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
3:22 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Assistance.
6:35 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Juvenile problem.
7:10 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.
7:39 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Medical.
7:52 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:52 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:58 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:57 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.
Sunday, Aug. 26
12:04 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
12:08 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Assistance.
12:23 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
12:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
12:39 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
1:24 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
4:37 a.m. Keith and Roderick streets; Suspicious subject.
8:24 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
8:49 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Medical.
9:02 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.
9:04 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
10:04 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:28 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.
11:15 a.m. 1400 block of Third Street; Fire call.
11:54 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Arrest.
11:54 a.m. Old Bridge; Traffic incident.
12:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Inquiry.
1:48 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Investigation.
4:12 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.
4:46 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Battery.
7:01 p.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Disturbance.
7:39 p.m. Everett and Seventh streets; Juvenile problem.
8:11 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Hickory Street; Complaint.
8:15 p.m. David Drive; Arrest.
8:41 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
8:44 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:54 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
10:13 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.
Monday, Aug. 27
1:10 a.m. U.S. 90; Arrest.