Radio logs for Aug. 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

6:25 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Theft.

7:31 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

7:35 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

10:13 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

10:17 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Theft.

11:09 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

11:22 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Suspicious person.

11:40 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

3:25 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.

7:05 p.m. Second Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

7:50 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

9:48 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

10:20 p.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.

10:37 p.m. Sixth Street under the bridge; Suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, Aug. 23

12:16 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.

1:12 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.

1:24 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

1:27 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Warrants.

1:31 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Noise complaint.