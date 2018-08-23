Radio logs for Aug. 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
6:25 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Theft.
7:31 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
7:35 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Medical.
10:13 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
10:17 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Theft.
11:09 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
11:22 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Suspicious person.
11:40 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
3:25 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.
7:05 p.m. Second Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
7:50 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
9:48 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
10:20 p.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.
10:37 p.m. Sixth Street under the bridge; Suspicious vehicle.
Thursday, Aug. 23
12:16 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.
1:12 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.
1:24 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.
1:27 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Warrants.
1:31 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Noise complaint.