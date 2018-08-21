Radio logs for Aug. 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 20

6:23 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:20 a.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Utility complaint.

8 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

8:33 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

10:35 a.m. 800 Youngs Road; Theft.

10:41 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Animal complaint.

2:47 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

2:47 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Advisory.

3:36 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Civil matter.

3:36 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Hit and run.

5:15 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

5:24 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.

5:28 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

6:47 p.m. Florence and Iowa streets; Crash.

7:13 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Hit and run.

10:04 p.m. 100 block of Louisa Street; Telephone harassment.

10:43 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Complaint.

11:53 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Telephone harassment.

11:59 a.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.

11:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

12:35 a.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Assistance.

1:46 a.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

2:14 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.

3:30 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

3:50 a.m. Sixth Street; Suspicious subject.

4:22 a.m. Egle and Shannon streets; Suspicious subject.