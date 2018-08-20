Radio logs for Aug. 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Aug. 17

7:19 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

7:59 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:16 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical.

9:45 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

10:20 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

10:53 a.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Complaint.

10:56 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

11:17 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

12:36 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; 911 hang up.

12:52 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

12:57 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Removal of subject.

1:42 p.m. Glenwood Street; Lost and found.

2:56 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Traffic incident.

4:07 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

4:58 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Assistance.

7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West Bridge; Assistance.

9:04 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

9:08 p.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Patrol.

10:41 p.m. Wren and Canary streets; Arrest.

Saturday, Aug. 18

12:48 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Utility complaint.

1:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:53 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Noise complaint.

1:56 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.

3:32 a.m. Florida near Everett streets; Warrant arrest.

3:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:07 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

9:43 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

10:01 a.m. Railroad Avenue and 11th Street; Animal.

12:20 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Animal.

5:07 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Criminal damage to property.

5:35 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

5:41 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Drive; Medical.

6:32 p.m. Justa and Allison streets; Injury accident.

7:05 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Remove subject.

7:54 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Investigation.

8:54 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Stand by.

9:45 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:33 p.m. U.S. 90 at Brashear Exit; Traffic incident.

11:45 p.m. Deadman’s Curve; Arrest.

11:49 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; Arrest.

Sunday, Aug. 19

2:17 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Remove subject.

2:49 a.m. U.S. 90 East near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.

5:53 a.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

8:22 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:56 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.

12:12 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

1:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

1:10 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Medical.

1:36 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Animal.

2:19 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Complaint.

3:43 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

4:38 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

6:20 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Officer stand by.

6:22 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Animal complaint.

7:56 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Building check.

8:02 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.

10:15 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

11:06 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Assistance.

11:44 p.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Suspicious person.

Monday, Aug. 20

1:58 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Assistance.

2:44 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.

5:06 a.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Suspicious person.