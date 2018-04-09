Radio logs for April 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, April 6
7:09 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
7:42 a.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Alarm.
7:43 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
7:49 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.
7:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
8:35 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Criminal damage to property.
10:43 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Halsey Street; Traffic incident.
10:57 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
12:23 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.
1:12 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Welfare check.
2:56 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.
3:14 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.
3:59 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.
4:37 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.
4:42 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Accident.
5:08 p.m. 1100 block of Birch Street; Alarm.
5:26 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; Medical.
6:18 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Complaint.
7:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
7:32 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
7:42 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
8:46 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street Animal complaint.
8:51 p.m. Levee Road; Reckless driver.
9:54 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
10:44 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
11:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.
11:43 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Drunk.
11:46 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Medical emergency.
Saturday, April 7
12:47 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:08 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.
1:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.
1:44 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Officer stand by.
2:16 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Fight.
2:50 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.
3:03 a.m. Brashear Avenue near Third Street; Complaint.
3:13 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3:37 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
5:50 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Vehicle accident.
5:42 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Vehicle accident.
8:23 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
8:52 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:34 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
9:42 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
11:15 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Criminal damage to property.
12:15 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street ; Removal of subject.
12:27 p.m. 900 block of Kimberly Drive; Loud music.
1:56 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Officer stand by.
3:49 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
5:14 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
6:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
7:48 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
8:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Private property accident.
9:54 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Arrest.
Sunday, April 8
2:07 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.
2:11 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.
2:56 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious person.
6:02 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Frequent patrols.
9:30 a.m. 2600 block of Elm Street; Fire.
9:36 a.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Medical.
12:12 p.m. 1000 block of Walnut Drive; Alarm.
1:34 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.
2:52 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
4:27 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
4:57 p.m. Arkansas Street; Disturbance.
5:21 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
6:28 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
8:11 p.m. 1100 block of Walnut Street; Crash.
8:37 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.
11:37 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.
Monday, April 9
1:48 a.m. Sixth and Franklin streets; Complaint.