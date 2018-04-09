Radio logs for April 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, April 6

7:09 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

7:42 a.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Alarm.

7:43 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

7:49 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

7:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.

8:35 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Criminal damage to property.

10:43 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Halsey Street; Traffic incident.

10:57 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

12:23 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.

1:12 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Welfare check.

2:56 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

3:14 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.

3:59 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Complaint.

4:42 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Accident.

5:08 p.m. 1100 block of Birch Street; Alarm.

5:26 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; Medical.

6:18 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Complaint.

7:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

7:32 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

7:42 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

8:46 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street Animal complaint.

8:51 p.m. Levee Road; Reckless driver.

9:54 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

10:44 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

11:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.

11:43 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Drunk.

11:46 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Medical emergency.

Saturday, April 7

12:47 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

1:08 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.

1:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.

1:44 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Officer stand by.

2:16 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Fight.

2:50 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

3:03 a.m. Brashear Avenue near Third Street; Complaint.

3:13 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:37 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

5:50 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Vehicle accident.

5:42 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Vehicle accident.

8:23 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

8:52 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:34 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

9:42 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

11:15 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Criminal damage to property.

12:15 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street ; Removal of subject.

12:27 p.m. 900 block of Kimberly Drive; Loud music.

1:56 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Officer stand by.

3:49 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

5:14 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

6:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

7:48 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

8:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Private property accident.

9:54 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Arrest.

Sunday, April 8

2:07 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

2:11 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

2:56 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

6:02 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Frequent patrols.

9:30 a.m. 2600 block of Elm Street; Fire.

9:36 a.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Medical.

12:12 p.m. 1000 block of Walnut Drive; Alarm.

1:34 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

2:52 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

4:27 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

4:57 p.m. Arkansas Street; Disturbance.

5:21 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

6:28 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

8:11 p.m. 1100 block of Walnut Street; Crash.

8:37 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

11:37 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.

Monday, April 9

1:48 a.m. Sixth and Franklin streets; Complaint.