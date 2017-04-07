Radio logs for April 7
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, April 6
7:46 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Battery.
7:47 a.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Phone harassment.
8:06 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Officer stand by.
8:11 a.m. Patton and Halsey streets; Juvenile complaint.
8:21 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:47 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.
9:09 a.m. Willard and Seventh streets; Crash.
9:31 a.m. La. 182; Traffic complaint.
9:43 a.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Traffic stop/arrest.
9:47 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.
10:02 a.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.
10:21 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile complaint.
10:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
11:30 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Civil matter.
11:31 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
11:49 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
11:53 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Traffic com-plaint.
1:36 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Phone harassment.
1:43 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
1:54 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.
3:26 p.m. 200 block of Laurel Street; Arrest.
4:17 p.m. Maple and Onstead streets; Crash.
5:13 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:14 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Traffic complaint.
6:06 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Loud music.
6:45 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Com-plaint.
6:48 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Removal of a subject.
7:50 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
8:52 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; House fire.
11:38 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Spot check.
Friday, April 7
1:09 a.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
1:18 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
1:57 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Loud noise.
2:10 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Spot check.